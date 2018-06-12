CLOSE
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck Over Their Name Change

Everyone is getting in on dragging IHOP over their name change from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers. Regular folks aren’t the only ones confused by the rebranding. Restaurants are dragging IHOP by their edges too.

 

 

 

Literally, every restaurant is getting involved.

Burger King even changed their name and bio to reflect their new name, Pancake King!

 

Restaurants aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun. Netflix joined in as well.

Today has been one weird day.

 

What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck Over Their Name Change was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Continue reading What's Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB's Neck Over Their Name Change

