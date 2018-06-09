Do You Buy Frozen Chicken? This Latest Recall Might Affect You

Tyson has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken over concerns that the breading could contain small pieces of plastic.

The products in question were shipped to food service establishments and not sold in retail stores. The 12-pound boxes contained 3-pound plastic bags and were labeled “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS” with lot code 1378NLR02 and establishment number P-746. They were produced on May 17, 2018.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark