$180 Million Lottery Winner Shows Up In Wig And Mask To Claim Winnings And We’d Do The Exact Same Thing

This Jamaican woman won $180 million in a lottery (about $1 million in the U.S.) Sis showed up in a full mask and wig to hide her identity. According to Essence, she plans to pay off debt, donate to charity and assist a sick relative.

This lady anonymously signing for her lottery winnings in an emoji mask and a bank heist curly wig is a visual representation of how I’ve been securing the bag lately without any desire to be seen. pic.twitter.com/n9HAku57xY — Ty Hobson-Powell, M.A. (@TyHobsonPowell) June 7, 2018

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

