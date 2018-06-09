CLOSE
$180 Million Lottery Winner Shows Up In Wig And Mask To Claim Winnings And We’d Do The Exact Same Thing

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

This Jamaican woman won $180 million in a lottery (about $1 million in the U.S.) Sis showed up in a full mask and wig to hide her identity. According to Essence, she plans to pay off debt, donate to charity and assist a sick relative.

 

 

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

 

