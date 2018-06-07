CLOSE
Watch: Kevin Hart And Niecy Nash Suit Up With The LAFD In The Latest Episode Of ‘What The Fit’

These firefighters get an insane workout on the daily

In this brand new episode of Kevin Hart‘s YouTube original series What the Fit, the Los Angeles Fire Department give Kevin and his guest Niecy Nash a glimpse at what it takes to become a member of their team.

Throughout this hilarious adventure, the LAFD take Hart and the Reno 911 and Claws star with them through the paces in their full firefighter gear. We get to see Niecy and Kevin dramatic reenaction of saving a test dummy’s life, Niecy facing her fears and climbing to death-defying heights on the LAFD’s training structure in order to “rescue” citizens from a fire, and the pair even wield a massive hose to put out a car fire.

If you ever had any doubt in your mind that firefighters get an insane workout during their everyday job, you won’t after watching this.

Peep the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s What The Fit with Niecy Nash below.

