Take Our Poll: Are You Ready For Vegan Chicken From KFC

Did you hear KFC plans to sell a vegetarian equivalent of its famous chicken. I bet Colonel Harlan Sanders is rolling over in his grave even as we speak. KFC in the United Kingdom and Ireland plan to test the faux chicken with customers later this year. KFC’s decision to roll out the vegetarian fried chicken is part of the company’s effort to create low-calorie meals for customers. If successful, it could launch the product in 2019.

The vegetarian fried chicken will include the same 11 spices that are used in all of the company’s other chicken products. KFC’s vegetarian offering is unlikely to come to the United States anytime soon.

