Video: Apparently, Rodents Really, Really Love The Buns At Burger King

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood's finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks...and where to buy them at all price points!