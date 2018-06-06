National
Video: Apparently, Rodents Really, Really Love The Buns At Burger King

FRANCE-FOOD-TRANSPORT

Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty

If you’ve ever thought that the burger buns at Burger King are super tasty, you’re not alone! Rodents love them as well…at least at this Delaware location!

 

 

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood's finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks...and where to buy them at all price points!

 

