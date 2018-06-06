Video: Apparently, Rodents Really, Really Love The Buns At Burger King

13 reads Leave a comment
If you’ve ever thought that the burger buns at Burger King are super tasty, you’re not alone! Rodents love them as well…at least at this Delaware location!
LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards
14 photos Launch gallery
LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards
1. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. JASMINE SANDERSSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. JASMINE SANDERSSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. JASMINE SANDERSSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. JOURDAN DUNNSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. JOURDAN DUNNSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty 14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours