Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan

Photo by

Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan

1 reads
Leave a comment
Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Session

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Wu-Tang Clan came to rise in 1993 with the release of their debut single “Protect Your Neck.” After being signed to legendary rap label Lound Records, the group released their classic debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” to critical acclaim. To this day 36 Chambers is regarded as one of the greatest rap albums of all-time.

The group started as FOI: Force of the Imperial Master with RZA, GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard who are cousins. In 1992, The Wu-Tang Clan was born with FOI members and new artists Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killah.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released four gold and platinum studio albums along with solo albums from the entire crew.

Protect Your Neck

C.R.E.A.M.

Triumph

 

Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close