Black Woman Strip Searched By Two Male Target Employees To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini

A Black woman in Michigan is accusing Target of racial profiling after she was stopped by two employees who accused her of stealing a bikini. The two men cuffed the woman, took her to a room and ordered her to lift her shirt and pull down her pants to prove she didn’t steal any clothing.
