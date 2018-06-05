National
Black Woman Strip Searched By Two Male Target Employees To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini

A Black woman in Michigan is accusing Target of racial profiling after she was stopped by two employees who accused her of stealing a bikini. The two men cuffed the woman, took her to a room and ordered her to lift her shirt and pull down her pants to prove she didn’t steal any clothing.

 

 

