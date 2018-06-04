Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef, And Her National Radio Hall Of Fame Nomination

The OG keeps it real on everything going on in rap right now

0 reads
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Angie Martinez recently got nominated for induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in the Music Format On-Air Personality category. This is a huge honor for those in the radio world, but if you know Angie, you know she deserves it as one of the most influential personalities in popular culture and multimedia.

In light of her recent nomination, the radio legend stopped by Power 106 to talk with the good people over at The Breakfast Club. Martinez talked all about her big nomination, the rap beef going on between Pusha T and Drake right now, and what’s going on in Puerto Rico and their recovery.

You can vote for Angie Martinez until 18 at radiovote.com or text 300 to 96000. Winners will be announced Monday, June 25 and will be inducted into the National Radio Hall Of Fame on Thursday, November 15.

Good luck, Angie!

Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef, And Her National Radio Hall Of Fame Nomination was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef, And Her National Radio Hall Of Fame Nomination

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 hour ago
06.05.18
Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Be Clear: Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Deep AF: Kanye Explains The Real Meaning Behind…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams…
 15 hours ago
06.05.18
Fans React To J. Prince Saying Drake Has…
 16 hours ago
06.05.18
Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
One Girl Learns That No Buns = No…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 19 hours ago
06.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close