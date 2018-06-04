Entertainment News
Hey Baby Bump! Kenya Moore And Her Pregnancy Belly Make Their Debut!

Congrats to Kenya Moore and hubby! The reality star and her baby bump made an appearance at Atlanta’s Ultimate Women’s Expo over the weekend.

 

Won't He do it? 🙏🏾 #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWYAuWugbcS/   Today marks the 15 year anniversary of Pharrell’s debut solo track, “Frontin” and as iconic as the song is, we can’t help but reminisce on the music video and the beautiful goddess that played his lead, Lanisha Cole. The model now works as a photographer as well and she’s gotten even more beautiful with time. Let’s take a look at Lanisha today.  

 

