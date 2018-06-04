Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Demand Welfare Check On One-Year-Old Son

10 reads Leave a comment
A nanny tipped off Janet that her ex- Wissam was displaying alledged aggressive behavior towards their 1-year old son. The singer’s son was with his father at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California at the time. Janet Jackson reportedly called police to do a welfare check on her son. Police arrived at the hotel at Janet’s request, but found no one to be in danger. Sources say cops told the 2 parties Janet and Wissam, to handle the matter civilly.
Janet split from her husband of nearly five years in April 2017, just three months after giving birth to their only child.
