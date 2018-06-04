Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Demand Welfare Check On One-Year-Old Son

A nanny tipped off Janet that her ex- Wissam was displaying alledged aggressive behavior towards their 1-year old son. The singer’s son was with his father at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California at the time. Janet Jackson reportedly called police to do a welfare check on her son. Police arrived at the hotel at Janet’s request, but found no one to be in danger. Sources say cops told the 2 parties Janet and Wissam, to handle the matter civilly.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

Janet split from her husband of nearly five years in April 2017, just three months after giving birth to their only child.

