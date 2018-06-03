National
Denver Police Investigating Accidental Shooting From Gun Of An Off-Duty FBI Agent

Dancing and carry a gun just don’t mix, ask the FBI agent dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. The agent did a back flip, his gun falls out his holster on the dance floor, he picks it up and the gun discharges injuring a patron. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The entire room was shocked after the incident happened, because the agent put his gun away, holds up his hands as if nothing happened and walked away.

Throw your hands in the air! Like you just don’t care!

The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to a FBI supervisor, that must have been an interesting ride home.The incident is being investigated by the Denver police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

