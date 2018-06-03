New Music: Celebrate Black Music Month With Group The Internet

Check out new, very-grown-folks’ music from the group The Internet. “Come Over” is a very sexy single from the band’s upcoming fourth album, Hive Mind, due out July 20!

Hot or Not?

Must See Also:

Bobby Brown’s Sister Swears She Didn’t Sell Whitney Houston’s Bathroom Photo To Kanye West

Spotify Reverses Its ‘Harmful Conduct’ Policy: ‘Our Role Is To Not Regulate Artists’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: