Video Of Controversial Arrest Of Raleigh Man Released

Authorities have released the controversial video showing a Raleigh man’s April 3rd arrest. As a result of the arrest The arrest three law enforcement officers will face charges.

Kyron Hinton said police beat him up during his arrest on Raleigh Boulevard that took place on April 3, 2018.

On Wednesday Raleigh police released 10 dash camera videos and one body camera video by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: cbs17.com

