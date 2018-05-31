Thousands of fans are available from May 1 – Oct. 31 for people 60 and older as well as adults with disabilities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services‘ Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute thousands of fans. The service is to help older adults and those with disabilities ease the heat of the hot summer months.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and the Valassis Giving Committee, which allow regional area agencies on aging, and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals.

For details on eligibility, contact your local area agency on aging or local senior center.

CLICK HERE to read more about Operation fan relief.

source: ABC11.com

Operation Fan Heat Relief Is Underway For Elderly was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: