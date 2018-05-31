Entertainment News
Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The Future Is Lit

You haven't crossed over until you've hit a step for the camera.

President Obama Delivers Commencement Address At Howard University

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Graduation season is reaching its final stretch now that the summer is in full bloom.

Since the start of the celebratory time, students have been showing their class pride in more ways than one. The most obvious way is when the hype graduates cross the stage for their degree.

The scholars have done everything from rep their fraternity or sorority with stroll moves, to dropping it like it’s hot for the auntie and uncle cameras. Some of these dance moves have even managed to go viral.

No matter what was done, one thing is clear — graduation season is lit.

Swipe through for some of the best stage moves done in a cap and gown!

Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The Future Is Lit was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

