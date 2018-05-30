Need A Night Out? How About Music Or Movies Under The Stars In Durham Parks?

This summer, residents can catch a movie and/or groove to music at the Rock the Park Concert and Movie Series sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR). The series is free and open to the public.
The concerts are held in various parks from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the movies will be held at Durham Central Park (501 Foster Street) from 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The series will officially kick-off on Saturday, June 9 at Duke Park (106 W. Knox St.) with Reggae band ReggaeInfinity.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chair/blanket as seating will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. No smoking or alcohol allowed.
Throughout the summer participants will enjoy Reggae, Jazz and R&B music as well as family-friendly movies.
Due to licensing laws, DPR cannot mention the name of the movies showing on promotional materials.
Click here for a full listing or call 919-560-4355. Please see the schedule below:
Saturday, June 23
Family Friendly Movie
Saturday, July 7
Jazz: N2U Band
Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Dr.
Saturday, July 21
Family Friendly Movie
Saturday, August 4
R&B: Shursoundz
Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Dr.
Saturday, August 18
Family Friendly Movie
For more information, visit DPRPlayMore.org or call 919-560-4355.
