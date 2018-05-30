Female Basketball Coach Asked To Prove Biracial Son Was Really Hers Before Boarding Southwest Flight

Continue reading Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection

Nicolas Ghesquière announced last week via Instagram that he was staying on as the Creative Director and head designer of Louis Vuitton. In the age of musical chairs for this position amongst fashion houses, Ghesquière's fifth resort collection is undoubtedly his most sovereign and displays aspects of his personality with color, texture, and function. The fashion features over-the-knee sneaker boots that are perfect for walking through New York City or the streets of Paris. The clothing gives us a fresh take on workwear and mixes prints in a professional, yet cool manner. An undoubted nod to the 80s, get into the power shoulders and nod to streetwear. Click through our gallery to see all the looks modeled by Black women and dig deeper into all the style!