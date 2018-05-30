Guess Who’s Headed To The White House To Discuss Prison Reform. You’ll Never Guess. But Try To Guess Anyway.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.

Now that we’ve gotten that out, GUESS WHO IS HEADED TO THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY TO DISCUSS PRISON REFORM.

Scoop: Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform—and his pardon power https://t.co/3kIErE3g5A — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 30, 2018

According to Fox News:

Kim Kardashian West will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday as part of the reality star’s ongoing effort to obtain a pardon for a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life prison sentence.

Kardashian West, along with her attorney, will first meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner – whose own father spent more than a year in prison for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering – before the three sit down with the president, Vanity Fair reported, citing sources.

No shade to KKW, but there are actual key players in the criminal justice reform world that have yet to get their WH invitations. https://t.co/TwozrCmfbf — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 30, 2018

I would bet everything I own that Kim Kardashian has never even finished a long form article on prison reform, never mind an actual book. — KB (@KaraRBrown) May 30, 2018

Sending Kim Kardashian to the White House to discuss prison reform is about as brilliant as sending Roseanne to the White House to figure out why calling a black person an ‘ape’ is considered racist. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 30, 2018

