Guess Who’s Headed To The White House To Discuss Prison Reform. You’ll Never Guess. But Try To Guess Anyway.

Exterior Of White House Against Sky In City

Source: Dan Thornberg / EyeEm / Getty

Now that we’ve gotten that out, GUESS WHO IS HEADED TO THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY TO DISCUSS PRISON REFORM.

 

According to Fox News:

Kim Kardashian West will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday as part of the reality star’s ongoing effort to obtain a pardon for a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life prison sentence.

Kardashian West, along with her attorney, will first meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner – whose own father spent more than a year in prison for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering – before the three sit down with the president, Vanity Fair reported, citing sources.

 

 

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Five

#BlackLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Boo'd Up On Their French Baecation

#BlackLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Boo'd Up On Their French Baecation

#BlackLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Boo'd Up On Their French Baecation

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade are continuously the epitome of #RelationshipGoals with their amazing Baecations. And their most recent trip to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France and Monoco is giving us life too! Take a look at the loving couple having an utter blast.

 

