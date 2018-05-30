Guess Who’s Headed To The White House To Discuss Prison Reform. You’ll Never Guess. But Try To Guess Anyway.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Now that we’ve gotten that out, GUESS WHO IS HEADED TO THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY TO DISCUSS PRISON REFORM.
According to Fox News:
Kim Kardashian West will reportedly meet with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday as part of the reality star’s ongoing effort to obtain a pardon for a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life prison sentence.
Kardashian West, along with her attorney, will first meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner – whose own father spent more than a year in prison for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering – before the three sit down with the president, Vanity Fair reported, citing sources.
