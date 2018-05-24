If you are excited for the holiday weekend – you are not alone! AAA Carolinas estimates more than 593,000 Carolinians will travel on Memorial Day weekend, the highest number since 2005 and a five percent increase from 2017.

As North Carolina’s average gas prices have risen 10 cents in the past two weeks, motorists can expect to pay the highest rates headed into the Memorial Day weekend since 2014, AAA Carolinas said Monday.

The state’s average gas price as of Monday was $2.76, six cents higher than it was a week ago, data from the nonprofit insurance organization shows. It is slightly lower than Asheville’s average rate of $2.79 and down from the current national average of $2.93, which has climbed 12 cents in the past two weeks.

North Carolina’s average is the highest heading into Memorial Day weekend since it saw prices at $3.62 from May 22-26, 2014, AAA Carolinas said.

N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices was originally published on thelightnc.com

