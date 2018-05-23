Entertainment News
Dish Sponge Or Sea Sponge? The Internet Debates Spongebob Squarepants’ Ethnic Ancestry

This is a good question...thoughts?

There’s a great debate happening on Twitter and we need your input. Is Spongebob Squarepants a Sea Sponge or a regular, degular dish sponge? Most of Twitter is leaning toward the latter, but both positions boast compelling arguments.

Evidence of Spongebob’s possible dish sponge ancestry:

Evidence of his possible sea sponge ancestry:

According to IMDB, the popular cartoon is about “The misadventures of a talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant, attends a boating school, and lives in an underwater pineapple.” So, we guess maybe he’s a sea sponge who happens to look like a dish sponge…because irony?

What do you think? Let us know here.

