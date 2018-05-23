Wow. Cop Tells Black Woman “Pretend Like We’re Gonna Shoot You” Because He Didn’t Like The Way She Was Holding Her Hands Up

A Houston police officer pulled over a vehicle with a group of Black people in it. Everyone was instructed to get out of the vehicle. One woman was not holding her hands up to the officer’s satisfaction and he was overheard telling her to “Pretend like we’re gonna shoot you.”

“There is no excuse for such threatening statements, particularly given the high number of unjustified police shootings… and the fact that the woman appears to be complying,” Andre Segura, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, told HuffPost. “The officer’s statement demonstrates a disregard for the sanity of the lives of those whom our police officers are sworn to protect.”

