Wow. Cop Tells Black Woman “Pretend Like We’re Gonna Shoot You” Because He Didn’t Like The Way She Was Holding Her Hands Up

Toy Handcuffs

Source: Lawrence Manning / Getty

A Houston police officer pulled over a vehicle with a group of Black people in it. Everyone was instructed to get out of the vehicle. One woman was not holding her hands up to the officer’s satisfaction and he was overheard telling her to “Pretend like we’re gonna shoot you.”

 

 

“There is no excuse for such threatening statements, particularly given the high number of unjustified police shootings… and the fact that the woman appears to be complying,” Andre Segura, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, told HuffPost. “The officer’s statement demonstrates a disregard for the sanity of the lives of those whom our police officers are sworn to protect.”

 

[caption id="attachment_2999834" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Here's what we know: Black Twitter is not here for any disrespect towards Meghan Markle, especially if it's rooted in racism. This is the lesson that British conservative pundit Katie Hopkins learned when she took to social media on the day of the Royal Wedding to say that the Duchess of Sussex didn't have any class, compared to Prince William's (white) wife Kate Middleton. Folks made it pretty clear that the 43-year-old, who looks A LOT older than what she is, should worry about her sagging skin instead of Markle's business. Here's some of the most scathing and funniest Tweets out there.

 

