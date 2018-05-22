Photos: Two North Carolina Day Care Workers Fired For Taping Shoes To Toddler’s Feet And Leaving Bruises

Two day care workers in Elkin, NChave been fired after taping a toddler’s shoes to her feet. The child was also bound around the ankles, leaving bruises.

The mother, Jessica Hayes, posted about the incident involving her 17-month-old on social media:

“Someone was clearly upset that she was learning take her shoes off and done it out of being aggravated,” she wrote. “This was also not just her shoes being taped up it was around her ankle … My 17-month-old child was unable to say anything … This was left on long enough and tight enough to leave marks, cause swelling, and bruise.”

According to the News & Observer, it’s unclear if the fired employees will be charged.

