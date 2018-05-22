National
Home > National

Principal Apologizes To Black Students For Printing “Party Like It’s 1776” On Prom Tickets

0 reads
Leave a comment
Teenage girl talking on cell phone at prom

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Sigh. Apparently a New Jersey high school principal needs to brush up his American history because he didn’t realize that Black people were still slaves in the year 1776.

Principal Dennis Perry apologized for the words “Party like it’s 1776” that were printed on the high school’s prom tickets.

According to ABC11:

“It was insensitive and irresponsible not to appreciate that not all communities can celebrate what life was like in 1776,” Perry said.

He said he especially wanted to apologize to black students “who I have let down by not initially recognizing the inappropriateness of this wording.”

Perry said prom attendees will not be asked to present the tickets and will receive commemorative tickets without the language.

The president of the Camden County NAACP said, this incident is “another example” of a school culture in which “the African American students’ needs are not considered along with the rest of the school.”

 

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

22 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2999923" align="alignleft" width="908"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] Some of the biggest names in music flocked to Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the night's performances will include Janet Jackson, who is receiving the Icon Award, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. But first up, here's the best of the best of the red carpet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

1776 , New Jersey , party , Principal , Prom

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through…
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 14 hours ago
05.22.18
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 21 hours ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close