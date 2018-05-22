Principal Apologizes To Black Students For Printing “Party Like It’s 1776” On Prom Tickets

Sigh. Apparently a New Jersey high school principal needs to brush up his American history because he didn’t realize that Black people were still slaves in the year 1776.
Principal Dennis Perry apologized for the words “Party like it’s 1776” that were printed on the high school’s prom tickets.
According to ABC11:
“It was insensitive and irresponsible not to appreciate that not all communities can celebrate what life was like in 1776,” Perry said.
He said he especially wanted to apologize to black students “who I have let down by not initially recognizing the inappropriateness of this wording.”
Perry said prom attendees will not be asked to present the tickets and will receive commemorative tickets without the language.
The president of the Camden County NAACP said, this incident is “another example” of a school culture in which “the African American students’ needs are not considered along with the rest of the school.”
