Watch Viral Video: WSSU Drum Major Steals The Stage During Graduation Ceremony

Unlike the University of Florida, who literally pushed black students off the stage while they celebrated their graduation. Winston-Salem State University knows how to celebrate their graduates, check out drum majors Brandon Burgess and Trequan Holman steal the stage on graduation day.

It’s a way to express themselves and emphasize the accomplishment of completing college

