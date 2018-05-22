Local
Watch Viral Video: WSSU Drum Major Steals The Stage During Graduation Ceremony

President Obama Delivers Commencement Address At Howard University

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Unlike the University of Florida, who literally pushed black students off the stage while they celebrated their graduation. Winston-Salem State University knows how to celebrate their graduates, check out drum majors Brandon Burgess and Trequan Holman steal the stage on graduation day.

It’s a way to express themselves and emphasize the accomplishment of completing college

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

#BlackLivesMatter: Samaria Rice to Open Tamir Rice Cultural Center In Cleveland

