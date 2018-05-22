National
Home > National

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Floyd Mayweather Drops “Several Million” On This Diamond Ring For His Daughters Birthday

Floyd Mayweather must have been going for father of the year when he gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a flawless 30-carat diamond ring for her 18th birthday.

“The center is an 18-carat canary yellow [diamond],” said the president of Pristine Jewelers and creator of the sparkler. “It’s mounted in platinum. Each stone around is a carat and a half. There’s eight of them.”

That brings the total number of carats to 30.

 

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through…
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 14 hours ago
05.22.18
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 21 hours ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close