“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First

She claims the employee stole her number, but he’s ready to risk it all (including his job) to prove he’s innocent.

Woman social networking in bed on her phone

Source: andresr / Getty

“I don’t give a fuck about this job,” warned a Sprint employee after a disgruntled customer knocked his phone out of his hand.

The employee was trying to prove that the customer’s girlfriend had texted him first after her man confronted him on the job.

Watch the video below and decide who you think is telling the truth.

Tweeter @OGCORLIN said, “What nigga do you know that will willingly give his phone up? That’s an innocent man,” siding with the Sprint employee.

Let IG star @KleonTheComedian explain why you should never go through your lady’s phone, let alone approach who ever she’s been talking to.

“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

