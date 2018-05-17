Entertainment News
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made Amiyah Scott Plead The Fifth

Amiyah Scott, who plays the beloved role of Cotton on Lee Daniel's 'Star' opens up about the new season on Games N' Gabs.

Amiyah Scott

Amiyah Scott’s rise to fame is an inspirational story that reminds us if you stay true to yourself, you will succeed. The transgender star made her mainstream debut on Lee Daniels’ Star, but long before she graced out TV screens, the brown beauty was a known Instagram celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers. From her perfectly arched brows to her flawless hairline, she is a leader in the LGBTQ community.

Since appearing as Cotton on Star, Amiyah’s star has continued to rise as she’s gearing up to release her first book. Amiyah stopped by to play a game of celebrity truth or dare with host Shamika Sanders and dish on all we can expect from her in the very near future.

Hit the play button, above.

