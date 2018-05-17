Entertainment News
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’

Finally it’s happening to us right in front of our faces!

 

Issa Rae announced that the highly anticipated season 3 of HBO’s Insecure is headed back to blow our minds this August:

 

Folks have lots of expectations about the next season Twitter’s favorite show to live tweet:

And we can’t lie — as fans of the show, we have a few situations we’re dying to see go down too.

Issa and Lawrence geting back together. Duh!

 

Molly ending things with Dro and finding a new man.

 

Issa finding a nice, new apartment — and couch

 

Is Tiffany really pregnant with Derrick’s kid? Or someone elses?

 

Both Issa and Molly getting better jobs

 

More Lil Rel Howery

 

Will our timelines be #TeamIssa, #Lawrence or #SomeoneElse

 

More episodes!

What are you looking forward to seeing this season?

 

