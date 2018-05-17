Finally it’s happening to us right in front of our faces!

Issa Rae announced that the highly anticipated season 3 of HBO’s Insecure is headed back to blow our minds this August:

Folks have lots of expectations about the next season Twitter’s favorite show to live tweet:

I need Insecure to have a plot twist on this 3rd season. Like Molly being pregnant with twins or something and Dro is the father of one twin and Quentin the father of the other — Tahir (@HandsomeAnHeavy) January 25, 2018

And we can’t lie — as fans of the show, we have a few situations we’re dying to see go down too.

Issa and Lawrence geting back together. Duh!

Molly ending things with Dro and finding a new man.

Issa finding a nice, new apartment — and couch

Is Tiffany really pregnant with Derrick’s kid? Or someone elses?

Both Issa and Molly getting better jobs

More Lil Rel Howery

Will our timelines be #TeamIssa, #Lawrence or #SomeoneElse

More episodes!

In this economy, Insecure having 8 episodes per season is unacceptable. Grow up @HBO pic.twitter.com/aoMC3YNQJf — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 17, 2018

What are you looking forward to seeing this season?

via GIPHY

Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: