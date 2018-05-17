Cop Who Was Assaulted And Called Racial Slurs By White Man Didn’t Even Reach For His Weapon

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Cop Who Was Assaulted And Called Racial Slurs By White Man Didn’t Even Reach For His Weapon

Imagine if more cops knew how to deescalate without using a weapon.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A white man hurled racial slurs and assaulted a Black police officer and he wasn’t shot or killed. As we can imagine, if a Black man physically attacked a white cop, he would be shot before he made body contact.

According to WVAH.com, Michael Jerry Cornwell, 57, randomly started attacking Lt. J.W. Ivy Jr. when he getting out of his patrol car at the station,  “Cornwell stopped his vehicle in the middle of the street and called him a racial slur. The officer said he asked the suspect not to call him a racial slur again.”

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

According  to a complaint, the officer said Cornwell used the racial slur three more times and threatened him. When he attempted to remove the man from his car, “Cornwell swung at the officer, and the two began to wrestle through the window of the vehicle. The suspect continued to swing at the officer during the altercation and to threaten him, the complaint said.”

It’s incredible how this Black officer maintained his composure and didn’t shoot him repeatedly even though the man clearly was assaulting him. Just a few days ago, a naked Black man, who was clearly unarmed was fatally shot in Richmond, Virginia. Let’s not forget unarmed Michael Brown, who was killed by an officer in August of 2014, allegedly wrestled with the officer, but he was killed.

Michael Jerry Cornwell is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 cash only bond.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Cop Who Was Assaulted And Called Racial Slurs By White Man Didn’t Even Reach For His Weapon was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close