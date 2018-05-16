TJMS
James Mtume Reveals ‘Juicy Fruit’ Almost Wasn’t Released

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Arguably one of the most famous samples of all-time is owed to the brain behind the classic jam “Juicy Fruit.”

James Mtume, band leader of Mtume, called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the classic track that lead to Biggie’s 1994 international hit Juicy. As well as the other highlights on his lengthy resume that will be explored on TV One’s Unsung on Sunday, May 20, at 9/8pm CT.

Learn more about the secrets behind Juicy Fruit and Juicy below.

