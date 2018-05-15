Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives Rave Reviews At Cannes

The first trailer for Spike Lee’s provocative drama BlacKkKlansman has arrived and its powerful. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film festival, starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace. The movie is based on the real-life story of an African-American police officer (Washington) and his partner (Driver) who go undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s.

The film is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw, the team behind the Oscar-winning thriller Get Out.

Watch the movie trailer below, BlacKkKlansman in theaters August 10th, the one-year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville, Va., white nationalist rally.

A @SpikeLee joint. From producer @JordanPeele. Based on some fo’ real, fo’ real sh*t. Watch the #BlacKkKlansman trailer now – in theaters August 10. pic.twitter.com/w3TLTaVDnC — BlacKkKlansman (@BlacKkKlansman) May 14, 2018

