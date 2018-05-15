Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives Rave Reviews At Cannes

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spike Lee

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The first trailer for Spike Lee’s provocative drama BlacKkKlansman has arrived and its powerful. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film festival, starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace. The movie is based on the real-life story of an African-American police officer (Washington) and his partner (Driver) who go undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s.

The film is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw, the team behind the Oscar-winning thriller Get Out.

Watch the movie trailer below, BlacKkKlansman in theaters August 10th, the one-year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville, Va., white nationalist rally.

Must Read:

Powerhouse Soprano Julia Bullock Is Bringing The Essence Of Josephine Baker And Langston Hughes To The MET

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

BlacKkKlansman , Cannes 2018 , movie , Movie Reviews , Spike Lee , Topher Grace

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives Rave Reviews At Cannes

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 20 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 50 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now