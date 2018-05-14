Enough Already…Security Questions Man Pushing Son In Stroller After Complaint Made

Here we go again. Another day, of “Let’s call authorities on Black people for no reason” story. Today’s story comes from a dad in Washington, DC.

Donald Sherman, a Black father, was deemed suspicious for pushing his sick son through a park in a stroller. Here’s the scenario, Donald Sherman‘s little boy had a fever, so he stayed home with the little one and decided to take him out for some air at a nearby park, Kingman Island.

Sherman was then approached by a security officer, who told him that a woman called in to say that there was a “suspicious man” walking with a baby on the path. Lucky, the security officer did not press him, detain him, or call the actual police. The security officer simply let him know that someone had made a complaint about him.

Sherman took to social media to explain his situation and why it’s so dangerous to call police or authorities on Black people for no reason. I guess you can add this to the category of somewhere between napping at Yale university, renting an Airbnb and sitting in a Starbucks.

