Enough Already…Security Questions Man Pushing Son In Stroller After Complaint Made

Jodi Berry
Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Here we go again. Another day, of “Let’s call authorities on Black people for no reason” story. Today’s story comes from a dad in Washington, DC.

Donald Sherman, a Black father, was deemed suspicious for pushing his sick son through a park in a stroller. Here’s the scenario, Donald Sherman‘s little boy had a fever, so he stayed home with the little one and decided to take him out for some air at a nearby park, Kingman Island.

Sherman was then approached by a security officer, who told him that a woman called in to say that there was a “suspicious man” walking with a baby on the path. Lucky, the security officer did not press him, detain him, or call the actual police. The security officer simply let him know that someone had made a complaint about him.

Sherman took to social media to explain his situation and why it’s so dangerous to call police or authorities on Black people for no reason. I guess you can add this to the category of somewhere between napping at Yale university, renting an Airbnb and sitting in a Starbucks.

Maxine Waters Checks GOP Congressman Who Told Her To Stop Talking About Discrimination

