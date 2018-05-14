Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans Are Doing The Most!

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 2

Source: Leon Morris / Getty

This past weekend, Maxwell performed at a Mother’s Day concert with Gladys Knight and Vivian Green. Everything was going well until listeners started getting a little handsy.

 

 

Looks like Maxwell needs to step up his security!

 

 

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

16 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

Continue reading Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

[caption id="attachment_2983212" align="alignleft" width="851"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Some of our favorite stars are in the South of France killing the fashion game at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival! From Lupita to Ava to Micheal B, here's a look at who is slaying and shutting it down. Y'all ready to be blown away?

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Maxwell , Mother's Day , Security

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans…
 31 mins ago
05.14.18
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!
 1 hour ago
05.14.18
Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
Man Of The People: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 15 hours ago
05.14.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 16 hours ago
05.14.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 19 hours ago
05.14.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
#MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now