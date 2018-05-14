Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans Are Doing The Most!

0 reads Leave a comment
This past weekend, Maxwell performed at a Mother’s Day concert with Gladys Knight and Vivian Green. Everything was going well until listeners started getting a little handsy.
Looks like Maxwell needs to step up his security!
