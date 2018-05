The story isn’t over for the Black women detained by police on their California vacation. The group was leaving their Airbnb rental when a neighbor called police on the women because she thought they were stealing. In actuality, the women were leaving the rental home with their luggage.

After someone called the police, 7 cop cars rolled up on 3 black filmmakers, including granddaughter of Bob Marley Donisha Prendergast, while they were renting an Airbnb in the neighborhood. Now the filmmakers want justice. pic.twitter.com/zCZo0XGaqp — The Root (@TheRoot) May 12, 2018

