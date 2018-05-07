Police Called On Black Women Leaving An Airbnb House; White Neighbor Saw Them With Luggage And Thought They Were Stealing

Sigh. Add this to the list of things we can’t do…check out of an Airbnb with luggage.

A group of Black women were vacationing in California and had the police called on them because a White neighbor saw Black people leaving a house with luggage and thought they were stealing. According to reports, the White woman waved at the women and became concerned when they didn’t wave back at her.

Kells Fyffe-Marshall, recorded the incident and posted it to social media.

“During our time in Cali we have been staying at an Airbnb. The 30th was our second morning and at about 11am we checked out. The four of us packed our bags, locked up the house and left. As you can see 3 of us were Black. About 10 seconds later we were surrounded by 7 cop cars. The officers came out of their cars demanding us to put our hands in the air. They informed us that there was also a helicopter tracking us. They locked down the neighborhood and had us standing in the street. Why? A neighbour across the street saw 3 black people packing luggage into their car and assumed we were stealing from the house. She then called the police.

“At first we joked about the misunderstanding and took photos and videos along the way.

About 20 minutes into this misunderstanding it escalated almost instantly. Their Sergeant arrived… he explained they didn’t know what Airbnb was. He insisted that we were lying about it and said we had to prove it. We showed them the booking confirmations and phoned the landlord… because they didn’t know what she looked like on the other end to confirm it was her.. they detained us – because they were investigating a felony charge – for 45 minutes while they figured it out.

“We have been dealing with different emotions and you want to laugh about this but it’s not funny. The trauma is real. I’ve been angry, fustrated and sad. I was later detained at the airport. This is insanity.”

