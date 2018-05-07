National
Home > National

Police Called On Black Women Leaving An Airbnb House; White Neighbor Saw Them With Luggage And Thought They Were Stealing

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
Beautycon, BeautyconNYC, Beautycon 2018

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

Sigh. Add this to the list of things we can’t do…check out of an Airbnb with luggage.

A group of Black women were vacationing in California and had the police called on them because a White neighbor saw Black people leaving a house with luggage and thought they were stealing.  According to reports, the White woman waved at the women and became concerned when they didn’t wave back at her.

Kells Fyffe-Marshall, recorded the incident and posted it to social media.

STORY TIME: During our time in Cali we have been staying at an Airbnb. The 30th was our second morning and at about 11am we checked out. The four of us packed our bags, locked up the house and left. As you can see 3 of us were Black. About 10 seconds later we were surrounded by 7 cop cars. The officers came out of their cars demanding us to put our hands in the air. They informed us that there was also a helicopter tracking us. They locked down the neighborhood and had us standing in the street. Why? A neighbour across the street saw 3 black people packing luggage into their car and assumed we were stealing from the house. She then called the police. At first we joked about the misunderstanding and took photos and videos along the way. About 20 minutes into this misunderstanding it escalated almost instantly. Their Sergeant arrived… he explained they didn’t know what Airbnb was. He insisted that we were lying about it and said we had to prove it. We showed them the booking confirmations and phoned the landlord… because they didn’t know what she looked like on the other end to confirm it was her.. they detained us – because they were investigating a felony charge – for 45 minutes while they figured it out. He made me show my ID and made it clear I was being tagged. We have been dealing with different emotions and you want to laugh about this but it’s not funny. The trauma is real. I've been angry, fustrated and sad. This is insanity. The cops admit that the woman’s reason for calling the police was because we didn’t WAVE to her as she looked at us putting our luggage into our car from her lawn. But they pulled over three filmmakers! We documented it all!!!!! #wedidntwave #arighttoberight #racialprofiling #privilege #rightourstories #therevolution #whenyoupulloverfilmmakers @shaunking @amandaseales @iamdonisha @komiolaf @ahutchphoto

A post shared by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall (@directedbykells) on

 

“During our time in Cali we have been staying at an Airbnb. The 30th was our second morning and at about 11am we checked out. The four of us packed our bags, locked up the house and left. As you can see 3 of us were Black. About 10 seconds later we were surrounded by 7 cop cars. The officers came out of their cars demanding us to put our hands in the air. They informed us that there was also a helicopter tracking us. They locked down the neighborhood and had us standing in the street. Why? A neighbour across the street saw 3 black people packing luggage into their car and assumed we were stealing from the house. She then called the police.

“At first we joked about the misunderstanding and took photos and videos along the way.

About 20 minutes into this misunderstanding it escalated almost instantly. Their Sergeant arrived… he explained they didn’t know what Airbnb was. He insisted that we were lying about it and said we had to prove it. We showed them the booking confirmations and phoned the landlord… because they didn’t know what she looked like on the other end to confirm it was her.. they detained us – because they were investigating a felony charge – for 45 minutes while they figured it out.

“We have been dealing with different emotions and you want to laugh about this but it’s not funny. The trauma is real. I’ve been angry, fustrated and sad. I was later detained at the airport. This is insanity.”

 

 

10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

Continue reading 10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

Things they did: THAT.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

AirBNB , California , Kells Fyffe-Marshall

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 20 hours ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 21 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 22 hours ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 22 hours ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 23 hours ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 24 hours ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Becky, Please: Anchor Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now