Durham Baristas Fired Over Rap Song That Played In A Duke Coffee Shop

Two baristas were fired from the Duke University location of Joe Van Gogh coffee shop after Larry Moneta, vice president of student affairs, complained about a song playing in the location while he was making a purchase. The barista at the register, Britni Brown, apologized and offered him a free muffin. She says that her intention was not to play a song with vulgar lyrics, but had pulled up a playlist on a streaming service that included the song.

The News & Observer chatted with Britni about the incident.

