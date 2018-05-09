Local
Home > Local

Here’s How Habitat For Humanity Might Be Able To Help Someone You Know…Maybe Even You!

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
Coffee cheers to our beautiful home together

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Wake County stopped by today to discuss their programs and how they plan to assist people in our area. Find out how to volunteer or qualify for a home at HabitatWake.org.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

45 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

Continue reading TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala

TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin' For The 2018 MET Gala

The MET Gala kicks off the annual MET Costume Institute's exhibit. The MET Gala is the equivalent to fashion prom and brings together the top celebrities to raise money for the Costume Institute and of course...show off their fashion. This years' theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination takes a look at Catholicism influence on fashion. Click through our gallery to see how celebs incorporated the theme into their outfits and what trends were spotted on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite?!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Habitat For Humanity , raleigh , Wake

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 1 hour ago
05.09.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of…
 5 hours ago
05.09.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 22 hours ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 22 hours ago
05.09.18
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
12 items
12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking…
 24 hours ago
05.08.18
Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer-Stalks An Investigator Working…
 1 day ago
05.09.18
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now