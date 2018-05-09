Local
YMCA Locations In The Triangle Offer $25 Childcare For Teacher’s Rally On May 16

Karen Clark
Avondale Meadows YMCA

Source: amos / amos

In preparation  for a recently announced Teacher Workday for the Wake County Public Schools, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill – Carrboro City Schools on Wednesday, May 16, the YMCA will provide Teacher Workday care at YMCA locations in Wake County, Durham and Chapel Hill. 

We know this may be a stressful time as you seek alternative child care for your children. Our YMCA is committed to providing a safe, positive, out-of-school experience. And, we’re offering care at a greatly reduced price of $25.

TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATIONS IN WAKE COUNTY

A.E. Finley YMCA

Alexander Family YMCA

Kerr Family YMCA

Kraft Family YMCA

Northwest Cary YMCA

Poole Family YMCA

Taylor Family YMCA

TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATIONS IN DURHAM

Downtown Durham YMCA

Hope Valley Farms YMCA 

TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATION IN CHAPEL HILL

(*Weather permitting, participants will take a field trip to Camp Clearwater from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

￼WHAT TO EXPECT

  • Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors.
  • Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
  • If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at 919-719-9989

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

Space is limited, so don’t wait to register!

