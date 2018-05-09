YMCA Locations In The Triangle Offer $25 Childcare For Teacher’s Rally On May 16

0 reads Leave a comment
In preparation for a recently announced Teacher Workday for the Wake County Public Schools, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill – Carrboro City Schools on Wednesday, May 16, the YMCA will provide Teacher Workday care at YMCA locations in Wake County, Durham and Chapel Hill.
We know this may be a stressful time as you seek alternative child care for your children. Our YMCA is committed to providing a safe, positive, out-of-school experience. And, we’re offering care at a greatly reduced price of $25.
TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATIONS IN WAKE COUNTY
TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATIONS IN DURHAM
TEACHER WORKDAY LOCATION IN CHAPEL HILL
(*Weather permitting, participants will take a field trip to Camp Clearwater from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
￼WHAT TO EXPECT
- Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors.
- Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
- If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at 919-719-9989
RESERVE YOUR SPOT
Space is limited, so don’t wait to register!
