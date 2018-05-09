‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of New Movie

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to the hit movie ‘Get Out’ is the thriller ‘Us’ and it’s already causing a stir on social media. Peele tweeted out a poster with the title Us that promised “a new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele” and “In theaters March 2019.”

According to Variety, Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star, with Elisabeth Moss as the top choice for another lead role. Winston Duke is also being eyed for another lead role in the pic.

Peele will write and direct the pic plot details currently remain a mystery. Universal has slated March 15, 2019 as the release date.

