Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of New Movie

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to the hit movie ‘Get Out’ is the thriller ‘Us’ and it’s already causing a stir on social media. Peele tweeted out a poster with the title Us that promised “a new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele” and “In theaters March 2019.”

YASSS!

According to Variety, Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star, with Elisabeth Moss as the top choice for another lead role. Winston Duke is also being eyed for another lead role in the pic.

Peele will write and direct the pic plot details currently remain a mystery. Universal has slated March 15, 2019 as the release date.

Read More:

The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”

‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear White People’

Jordan Peele , New Movie , US

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of New Movie

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of…
 1 hour ago
05.09.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 17 hours ago
05.09.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 18 hours ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
12 items
12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking…
 20 hours ago
05.08.18
Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer-Stalks An Investigator Working…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 24 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now