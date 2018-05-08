Update: One Of The Black Women That Police Detained Outside Of An Airbnb Is Bob Marley’s Granddaughter

Welp. This just got even more interesting.

One of the four women detained by police officers outside of a California Airbnb is the granddaughter of Bob Marley, according to Blavity. The publication states, “On Tuesday, the New York Daily News identified the main woman seen in the footage as Sharon Marley’s daughter Donisha Prendergast.”

According to Blavity:

Additionally, Airbnb’s Senior Advisor and Director of National Partnerships Laura Murphy sent a letter addressed to the Rialto Mayor as well as the Interim Chief of the city’s police department expressing their concern over the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by the public reports suggesting that the police department’s response was dictated by the guests’ race. As African-American women who have seen the inequitable treatment of people of color, we know that these kinds of incidents are often rooted in implicit and explicit bias,” Murphy wrote in the letter shared with Blavity.

The letter also calls for a meeting with the mayor and interim chief.

