National
Home > National

Update: One Of The Black Women That Police Detained Outside Of An Airbnb Is Bob Marley’s Granddaughter

Karen Clark
17 reads
Leave a comment
airbnb

Source: airbnb / AirBNB

Welp. This just got even more interesting.

One of the four women detained by police officers outside of a California Airbnb is the granddaughter of Bob Marley, according to Blavity. The publication states, “On Tuesday, the New York Daily News identified the main woman seen in the footage as Sharon Marley’s daughter Donisha Prendergast.”

The vacationing women were leaving the Airbnb home with thei

Read More: Police Called On Black Women Leaving An Airbnb House; White Neighbor Saw Them With Luggage And Thought They Were Stealing

 

 

According to Blavity:

Additionally, Airbnb’s Senior Advisor and Director of National Partnerships Laura Murphy sent a letter addressed to the Rialto Mayor as well as the Interim Chief of the city’s police department expressing their concern over the incident. 

“We are deeply disturbed by the public reports suggesting that the police department’s response was dictated by the guests’ race. As African-American women who have seen the inequitable treatment of people of color, we know that these kinds of incidents are often rooted in implicit and explicit bias,” Murphy wrote in the letter shared with Blavity.

The letter also calls for a meeting with the mayor and interim chief. 

 

The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

12 photos Launch gallery

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

Continue reading These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, Davina Bennett, is stunning. The island beauty posted a set of bright and bold photos with stylish lewks from Tia's Clothing. As I'm here cold in NYC, these looks are making me want to take an island vacation stat. The clothing is from Kingston, Jamaica with pricing from $27.00 to $90.00. Check out our gallery for these looks that will inspire your next vacation. Best part about it? All these looks are shoppable at www.tiaclothesgirl.com. If you buy an outfit, tag us @HelloBeautiful and tell us about quality and fit. At the time of publication, we could not reach Tia's Clothing for comment.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

AirBNB , black women , Donisha Prendergast

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 7 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 8 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 9 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 10 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 20 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 23 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now