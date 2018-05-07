GraduatingWhileBlack: University of Florida Apologizes For Pushing Black Graduates Off Stage

Just imagine spending the last four years studying into the wee hours of the morning, and working a part-time job to support your way through college. Finally, the day arrives for you to walk across the stage to receive your diploma. Your moment to shine, give your family members a few seconds to get a good photo, or maybe dab or two, then only to be pushed off the stage by an aggressive usher?

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

Almost fell when he pushed me pic.twitter.com/98meStYalY — thugger 🐢 (@mythuggin) May 5, 2018

This actually happened to black graduates at the University of Florida on Saturday, and social media wasn’t having it, some students complained while others had a different view. Several videos were posted that showed the usher literally pushing black students off the stage during their few seconds of joy.

The University is proud of the achievements of every single one of our graduates and regrets that any celebration of the day may have been diminished by those monitoring a graduation ceremony. — FLORIDA (@UF) May 6, 2018

University President W. Kent Fuchs, released a statement on Sunday that apologized and called the behavior “inappropriately aggressive.”

“I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved,” he said in a Twitter post. “The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation.”

