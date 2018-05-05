Entertainment News
This Video Of Michelle Obama Dancing With Jussie Smollett Makes Us Miss Her Even More

Karen Clark
Michelle Obama

As if you didn’t already miss Michelle Obama enough, this video will pull at your heartstrings and remind you of how good we used to have it.

Michelle recently participated in College Signing Day where high school students celebrated their admission to college. Jussie Smollet was performing and then this happened.

 

 

