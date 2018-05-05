This Video Of Michelle Obama Dancing With Jussie Smollett Makes Us Miss Her Even More

As if you didn’t already miss Michelle Obama enough, this video will pull at your heartstrings and remind you of how good we used to have it.

Michelle recently participated in College Signing Day where high school students celebrated their admission to college. Jussie Smollet was performing and then this happened.

The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever 16 photos Launch gallery The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever 1. The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever! Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Beyonce in Givenchy Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Kim Kardashian in Givenchy Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Rihanna in Stella McCartney Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Lupita Nyong'o in Prada Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Solange in 3.1 Phillip Lim Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Rihanna in Tom Ford Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Madonna in Riccardo Tisci Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Gabrielle Union in Prada Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Rihanna in Comme des Garçons Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Lupita Nyong'o in a shimmery green dress Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Halle Berry in Versace Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Kerry Washington in Michael Kors Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Nicki Minaj in Moschino Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark