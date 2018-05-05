DJ Khaled Talks Way Too Much About His Sex Life With His Wife…WAY TOO MUCH

36 reads Leave a comment
This is information that no one needed. No one needs to know what a married man and woman do in their marital bed. But DJ Khaled has a big mouth and put his sex life with his wife on blast and now everyone is reacting.
Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media
14 photos Launch gallery
Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media
1. “LOL Smiley Face”- Trey Songz1 of 14
2. “Down In The DM”- Yo Gotti2 of 14
3. “Twitter” – Chris Brown3 of 14
4. “Myspace Jumpoff” – Grafh4 of 14
5. “Follow Me” – Sean Paul ft. Sean Kingston5 of 14
6. “Digital Girl” – Jamie Foxx ft. Drake6 of 14
7. “New Friend Request” – Gym Class Heroes7 of 14
8. “ICY GRL”- Saweetie8 of 14
9. “No Role Modelz”- J.Cole9 of 14
10. “All Gold Everything” – Trinidad James10 of 14
11. “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”- Soulja Boy ft. Sammie11 of 14
12. “Instagram”- Fetty Wap12 of 14
13. “Summer Knights”- Joey Bada$$13 of 14
14. “Back To Back”- Drake14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours