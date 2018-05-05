DJ Khaled Talks Way Too Much About His Sex Life With His Wife…WAY TOO MUCH

This is information that no one needed. No one needs to know what a married man and woman do in their marital bed. But DJ Khaled has a big mouth and put his sex life with his wife on blast and now everyone is reacting.

If you’re wondering why DJ Khaled is trending it’s bc he said he doesn’t go down on his wife, but expects it from her because “he’s the king” and there are “different rules for men”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C93uSHQtlc — Philip "Dragon Energy" DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 4, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark