TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day 2

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ladies and gentleman, I have a confession to make. I can’t hang. I am ashamed to say that your grandmamas were out later than me. Evidently they’ve been on this cruise before and have figured out how to manage their schedules. They’ve learned the proper hydration techniques, they’ve figured out how to eat for fuel and they have mastered the art of the disco nap, so that at 2 and 3 in the morning they are fresh and ready to party. Because let me tell you, when I finally laid my head down around 2:30, people were still going, like the Fantastic Voyage version of the famed Energizer Bunny.

I’m a newbie, y’all. The schedule was packed  with activities from the 8 a.m. yoga class to the 2 a.m. Generation Divas show with the Jones Girls, En Vogue, and SWV. In between there was A LOT to do. If you, like me, needed a guide to the ship, then the 1st Timers seminar was the place to be.

That’s if you didn’t want to go to the ‘Business of Acting’ or the Fantastic Voyage Cooking Demo with Chef Darius “Cooks” Williams or the 3 0n 3 Basketball tournament. If you were keeping up the pace so far, you had options that included the African Headwrap Class, the Ladies Pamper Party, or the P.O.W.E.R. – 5 Keys To Inner Peace and Increased Productivity hosted by life coach Sheri Riley, author of Exponential Living Stop Spending 100% Of Your Time On 10% of Who You Are.”

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day 2

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 16 hours ago
05.01.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.01.18
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 18 hours ago
05.01.18
OMG: The Internet Is Cracking Up Over One…
 18 hours ago
05.01.18
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B &…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Eesh: Parkland Survivor Had A Shady Response To…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
20 items
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With…
 4 days ago
04.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now