Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - January 21, 2018

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

According to multiple reports, Bill Cosby has been found guilty on sexual assault charges. Charged in 2015, Cosby faced three counts of aggravated assault. His initial trial led to A mistrial after the jury was deadlocked.

In the years since some 50 women have come forward with accusations of sexual malfeasance by Cosby dating as far back as 40 years.

