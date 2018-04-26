Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges

According to multiple reports, Bill Cosby has been found guilty on sexual assault charges. Charged in 2015, Cosby faced three counts of aggravated assault. His initial trial led to A mistrial after the jury was deadlocked.

In the years since some 50 women have come forward with accusations of sexual malfeasance by Cosby dating as far back as 40 years.

