WATCH: LeBron James Nails Incredible 3-Point Buzzer-Beater To Seal Game 5 For Cleveland

LeBron James did what he does best, sinking incredible 3-point buzzer beaters. The shot helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Indiana Pacers 98-95. It was the 21st time “King James” scored at least 40 points in a playoff game, he passed Jerry West for No. 2 all time, and it was the 101st time he scored at least 30 points in postseason, second most behind Michael Jordan. James finished the game with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 42 minutes.

SWISH!

