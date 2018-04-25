Local
Home > Local

Triangle Gas Prices On The Rise

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
A woman pumps gas into a vehicle on Marc

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

 

Gas prices are skyrocketing and according to AAA, gas prices in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham are about 20 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago.

In some cases, gas prices are more than 40 cents a gallon higher than they were last year.

In some parts of the country, prices are around $4 per gallon. AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76 a gallon.

Source:  WRAL.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Triangle Gas Prices On The Rise

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Stanton Archive
The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating…
 14 mins ago
04.25.18
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
The Mystery Of Why Melania Won’t Hold Trump’s…
 1 hour ago
04.25.18
US-SKOREA-DIPOLMACY
Did Melania Channel Her Inner Olivia Pope And…
 2 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 19 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In…
 21 hours ago
04.25.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now