National
Home > National

Man Stole $1.2 Million Worth Of Fajitas And Gets 50 Years In Prison

Karen Clark
11 reads
Leave a comment
Eating Mexican Tacos with Spicy Salsa and Nacho Tortilla Chips

Source: GMVozd / Getty

You probably enjoy fajitas. This man LOVED fajitas. He loved them so much that he’s headed to prison.

 

 

Young Ethnic Woman With Smokes Coming Out Of Her Mouth

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

12 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Happy 4/20! While we might think of marijuana as solely for smoking and toking, the medicinal benefits of THC and CBD's are high-ly touted in the medical industry. There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that scientists and researchers believe and have proven to have medicinal applications. Cannabidiol (CBD), impacts the brain, without the high. CBD's are anti-inflammatory and hold antioxidants, amongst other health benefits, including oxidative stress. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contains pain relieving properties and is the ingredient responsible for the high. Hemp oil is also known as an anti-aging product in addition to being quite moisturizing. While marijuana gets a bad wrap, it's great for beauty and skincare. We rounded up 12 products that will take your skincare and beauty routine to a high-er level. Have any products you personally love? Tell us in the comment section!    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Fajitas , Prison

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold…
 29 mins ago
04.24.18
Women Singing During Church Service
This Little Boy Getting Popped For Acting Up…
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show
Prince’s Heirs File Lawsuit
 2 hours ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 hours ago
04.24.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule
 4 hours ago
04.24.18
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
 4 hours ago
04.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 4 hours ago
04.24.18
Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Rasheeda Has An Incredibly High Threshold…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
 15 hours ago
04.24.18
It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police…
 16 hours ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now