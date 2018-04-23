TJMS
Top Of The Morning: We're Back In Detroit!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/23/18- We’re back on the air in Detroit and the TJMS couldn’t be happier! So happy that Tom is celebrating by broadcasting from Detroit’s 105.9 studio.

